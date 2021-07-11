Mostly Cloudy icon
JFRD pulled three people from residential fire near San Jose Boulevard Sunday morning

Reagan Fink
, Associate producer

Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pulled three people from a large fire off of San Jose Boulevard Sunday morning.

According to JFRD, a fire broke out on Cathedral Oaks Place around 4 a.m.

JFRD sent firefighters to the fire. However, the command pulled all crews from the interior of the site to keep them safe.

Firefighters pulled one person out of the fire around 4:30 a.m. One other was pulled out soon after the first.

A third person was pulled out around 5:15 a.m.

The fire was completely contained by 7 a.m. Sunday.

