JFRD pulled three people from residential fire near San Jose Boulevard Sunday morning

The fire took place at Cathedral Oaks Place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pulled three people from a large fire off of San Jose Boulevard Sunday morning.

According to JFRD, a fire broke out on Cathedral Oaks Place around 4 a.m.

JFRD sent firefighters to the fire. However, the command pulled all crews from the interior of the site to keep them safe.

Firefighters pulled one person out of the fire around 4:30 a.m. One other was pulled out soon after the first.

A third person was pulled out around 5:15 a.m.

The fire was completely contained by 7 a.m. Sunday.