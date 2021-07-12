DeSantis announces $700K in infrastructure funding for Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced Green Cove Springs will receive $700,000 in state funding to use on infrastructure projects across the small Clay County city.

The money comes from Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program, a competitive grant program that awards funds to cities in need with populations under 50,000.

DeSantis announced $29 million in total grant funding will go to 42 small and rural communities across the state.

In Green Cove Springs, the money will go towards three neighborhood improvement projects:

Replace a stormwater pipe that is more than 50 years old and install sidewalk, curb, asphalt and landscape on West Street

Install nearly 1.5 miles of sidewalk on Highland Avenue at Center Street

Install picnic tables and benches at Vera Francis Park

DeSantis said he will be in Taylor and Liberty counties later in the day to announce grants in those areas as well.