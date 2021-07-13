Candlelight vigil planned as search for missing diver enters Day 4

MAYPORT, Fla. – A U.S. Coast Guard cutter continued looking overnight and a US Customs and Border Protection plane joined the efforts Tuesday morning in the fourth day of a search for a missing diver off the coast of Mayport.

In the first three days, the search covered more than 2,500 square nautical miles, according to the Coast Guard. For perspective, that’s about the size of Ottawa, Canada’s fourth-largest city.

About a half-dozen agencies and community volunteers are searching by air and boat and using sonar technology, which can detect objects underwater.

One of Timothy Obi’s friends said many other volunteers are planning to leave this morning.

He said he went out searching for several hours Monday and will be out Tuesday as long as the weather permits. He is encouraging people to help if they can.

“We need boats, volunteers, divers, planes just anyone that has a boat that is safe that can get out there to the dive site and work the Coast Guard coordinates and know there’s a southeast drift so just be a smart captain, be safe and we need volunteers,” Mike Atlee said.

Obi’s family said the 36-year-old went diving and spearfishing with friends Saturday morning and was last seen about 46 miles offshore near Elton Bottom. The U.S. Coast Guard said the group of divers did a safety stop together at 15 feet below the surface and then lost contact with Obi about 5 feet below the surface.

News4Jax learned that Obi was wearing a black wet suit and had a dive flag and an inflatable buoy with him. If he was able to deploy that, the Coast Guard said that could help.

“If he has a flag and a buoy, then they can see it from the air. Other boaters can see it as well,” said diving instructor Christopher Borger, who has been diving with Obi before. “It’s very rare for a diver to go missing. It does not happen often.”

Obi is a father to three children and a husband. His wife said he is a good swimmer and an experienced diver.

Obi’s brother sent News4Jax a statement on Monday, thanking all the crews and agencies searching for Obi:

“We would like to thank the crews from the USCG, JSO, JFRD, and FWC and all the volunteers for their compassion, their professionalism, and their steadfast dedication to finding Timmy. The USCG, in particular, have been absolutely amazing: providing detailed daily updates; being available and responsive literally all hours of the day; and bringing real humanity in an inhuman ordeal. We are eternally grateful to all of them.”

Capt. Mark Vlaun, commander of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, said the Coast Guard’s boats and aircraft completed another round of searches throughout the day on Monday. An aircraft from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol also assisted, completing aerial scans over the search area, according to the Coast Guard. It was set to head out again Tuesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was out with surface and air assets, as were the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, which continued side sonar scans.

“We feel for the people. That’s why we do this job. We are here because we care and you always want to have that hope we are going to find them and everything is going to be great,” said JFRD Lt. Casey Geiger.

Search for missing diver, Timothy Obi

Many boats are expected to be out on the water Tuesday for the Kingfish Tournament.

Some competitors said they plan to keep an eye out.

But Obi’s close friends are asking anyone with a boat that can safely go offshore to help in the search.

Flyers posted at the boat ramp are asking for help in the search. Volunteers are asked to coordinate through the Coast Guard using Channel 16.

“Volunteering is everything. It shows community support. It’s what we are seeing a close community,” Atlee said.

Obi’s friends and family will gather in Neptune Bune tonight and light candles for Obi.