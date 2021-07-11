Search continues for missing diver off coast of Mayport

Timothy Obi was reported missing Saturday after diving off the coast of Mayport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search continued Sunday for a missing diver who was last seen Saturday off the coast of Mayport, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Capt. Mark Vlaun, commander of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, tweeted Sunday morning that a Coast Guard C-130 aircraft was conducting a wide-area search and CGC Tarpon was also on scene, coordinating with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also involved in the search.

Two separate boats could be seen early Sunday afternoon crossing through Mayport jetties.

Vaughan said units continued to search later in the afternoon. He said the drift on the surface was minimal, providing a localized search area and good on-scene conditions.

Volunteers were asked to search in two large areas to the west of the dive site.

According to the Coast Guard, Timothy Obi was last seen while spearfishing at these coordinates: N 30º28.796′ -- W 80º28.228′ -- about 46 miles off Mayport.

Obi’s family said the Jacksonville native and father of three went out with three friends on a boat about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, with the group leaving from a dock behind Obi’s friend’s house in the Isle of Palms neighborhood.

Obi’s family said three of the four people on the boat went diving around 11:18 a.m. Saturday for 20 minutes, but Obi didn’t come back up.