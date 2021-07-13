DeSantis appoints 3 to FSCJ District Board of Trustees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced three new appointments to the Florida State College at Jacksonville District Board of Trustees.

DeSantis tabbed Wayne Young, Andrew Shaw and Michael Bell to the nine-member board.

According to biographies released by DeSantis, Young is Vice President of Environmental Services for the Jacksonville Electric Authority. He lives in Jacksonville served 32 years in the United States Navy, earning an honorable discharge.

Shaw, of Jacksonville, is a Medical Doctor and Neurosurgeon with Lyerly Neurosurgery at Baptist Health. Previously, he practiced at Ocala Health Neurosurgery and Ohio State University Medical Center.

Bell, of Fernandina Beach, is Vice President of Public Affairs at Rayonier, Inc. Previously, he served as Director of Economic Development and Manager of Corporate Relations at Rayonier, Inc.

All three appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.