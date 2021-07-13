Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Jacksonville apartment complex scored 6 out of 100 on inspection, sources say

Eric Wallace, Senior Producer, I-TEAM

Residents at the Eastside Terrace HUD complex on East 7th Street called us for help, claiming no one seemed to care about their neglected area.
Residents at the Eastside Terrace HUD complex on East 7th Street called us for help, claiming no one seemed to care about their neglected area. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Congressional sources on Tuesday confirmed to News4Jax that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has inspected the Eastside Terrace Apartments following an I-TEAM report that revealed residents have been dealing with rats, roaches and other unsanitary conditions.

The results are not good.

Sources tell the I-TEAM scored a 6 out of a possible 100. The sources also confirm its sister complex, Eastside Gardens, received a 24 out of 100.

Anything under 60 is a failing grade.

Following the I-TEAM’s initial investigation, U.S. Sen Marco Rubio immediately called on HUD’s secretary to take action after his team witnessed black mold, a pest infestation and crumbling staircases.

