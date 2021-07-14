Rubio calls owner of Eastside complex ‘slumlord,’ says conditions are ‘life-threatening’

Residents at the Eastside Terrace HUD complex on East 7th Street called us for help, claiming no one seemed to care about their neglected area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Months after U.S. Sen Marco Rubio called on HUD’s secretary to take action following the I-TEAM’s initial investigation into the Eastside Terrace Apartments, the complex and its sister property, Eastside Gardens, failed new inspections from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The I-TEAM initially found mice, roaches and piles of garbage at Eastside Terrace, and our report prompted Rubio to bring his own team in to investigate both properties owned by Andrew Podray.

Rubio’s team witnessed black mold, a pest infestation and crumbling staircases, and Rubio sent a letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge requesting updated Real Estate Assessment Center inspection scores for both of the properties.

The results were not good.

Anything under 60 is a failing grade, and Eastside Terrace Apartments received a score of 6c/100. Eastside Gardens Apartments received a score of 24c/100. Rubio explained that the “c” in the score indicates that life-threatening conditions for tenants were observed during the REAC inspections.

“The fact that the slumlord at Eastside Gardens and Eastside Terrace Apartments has gotten away with forcing tenants to live in ‘life-threatening’ conditions for this long is stomach-churning,” Rubio said in a news release. “Andrew Podray is a slumlord who should be held accountable for his actions. HUD must pursue any and all further enforcement mechanisms necessary to protect the tenants at both properties.”

Podray is currently facing more than $300,000 in civil money penalties for each property, totaling approximately $600,000 because of the scores. If the health and safety issues at the properties are not completely resolved, Rubio said he will urge the HUD to consider further enforcement actions.