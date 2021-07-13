Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting at Gainesville American Legion party

Five juveniles were shot at an American Legion party for teens in Gainesville, police say.

A 12-year-old boy died after he was shot, along with four other children, at a party in Gainesville, according to court records.

The State Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that investigators identified three teenagers -- ages 15, 16 and 17 -- who were “actively engaged in the shooting firearms.” Prosecutors said the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, and all three teens are charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Just before 10:30 p.m. June 24, according to the Gainesville Police Department, people began shooting at each other at the American Legion Post 16 on NW Sixth Street and five children were hit by gunfire.

The Police Department said the party was allowed by the owner of the building and adults were there during the shooting.