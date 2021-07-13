Unvaccinated 27-year-old hospitalized after family contracted delta variant

Photo of Emily Redding and her family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With more people being infected with what’s commonly known as the COVID-19 delta variant, doctors are encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

Emily Redding, 27, was hospitalized after she contracted the delta variant, and she said that the virus quickly spread to her family members. Redding was the only adult in her family not vaccinated and had the most severe case.

She told News4Jax the family contracted the virus while on vacation two weeks ago in Texas.

“I got every single COVID symptom known to mankind,” Redding said.

Her children, ages 3 and 5, also contracted the virus. Her husband, who is vaccinated, tested positive for the virus, but Redding said his symptoms were mild.

“He honestly thought he just had a summer cold and he would have not gotten tested if I wouldn’t have been positive,” Redding said.

Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious disease expert in Jacksonville, stands behind the vaccine’s effectiveness against the delta variant.

Ad

“Majority of the people that are being admitted to the hospital that are requiring support for breathing have been unvaccinated,” Reza said.

State records show 63% of Floridians age 12 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

“We almost see a stark difference in other states that have had a higher rate of vaccination above 70, 73, 74 percent. We see the rate of admissions to the hospital as well as new COVID diagnosis have stayed about a flat line and has not gone up,” Reza said.

Last Friday, the state health department reported:

48% of people in Duval County were vaccinated

50% of people in Nassau County were vaccinated

61% of people in St. Johns County were vaccinated

41% of people in Clay County were vaccinated

Redding said she still does not plan to get vaccinated. She said her family is still positive for the virus and can’t return home until they test negative.

Mayor Lenny Curry said via a tweet that he’s communication with hospital leaders to address the increase in cases.