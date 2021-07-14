Lake City Police searching for missing 16-year-old

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Jeanette D Herndon Casanova who has not been seen since 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A missing person’s notice said she left a residence at 1457 NW Wayne Place in Lake City wearing black pants and a black McDonald’s crew shirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911.

The police department did not provide a photo of the teenager, but said she’s Black, is 5′5″, weighs 216 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.