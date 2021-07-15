4 Northeast Florida men in ‘white supremacist gang’ indicted in violent crimes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men from Jacksonville, one from Orange Park and one from Satsuma are among 16 Florida men indicted by the U.S. Attorney in connection with a “white supremacist gang” accused of violent crimes in aid of racketeering.

Acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppmann unsealed the indictment Thursday which claims the defendants were members of Unforgiven, a racketeering enterprise engaged in acts of murder, violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice and other offenses. The indictment also claims Unforgiven used “corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees” to gather information about people, investigations, and prosecutions and to smuggle contraband to incarcerated inmates, including into the Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City.

The indictment charges each of the 16 defendants with committing at least one violent act in aid of the gang “Unforgiven,” including kidnappings, conspiracies to commit assault, threats of violence and assaults with deadly weapons.

Jacksonville residents Ryan McLaughlin (a.k.a. “Pretty Boy”), 35, and William Walker (a.k.a. “The Duke”), 38, of Jacksonville, were both charged with conspiracy. Ryann Howard (a.k.a. “Auto”), 39 of Orange Park, was charged with assault and conspiracy, while Levi Sharp (a.k.a. “Sketch”), of Satsuma, was charged with assault and kidnapping.

The four men from Northeast Florida are expected to appear in federal court in Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon. News4Jax is attending that court hearing.

David Howell, from Loxahatchee, faces three counts, including assaulting protestors at a Peace Walk for Black Lives with a dangerous weapon, on June 5, 2020.

According to the indictment, Unforgiven required applicants to study “Aryan Philosophy” and commit acts of violence as a prerequisite to membership, then expected them to be “battle-ready” at all times.

The indictment, which called Unforgiven “the Enterprise,” said the group promoted a climate of fear, required demonstrations of loyalty and enforced compliance. Prosecutors wrote that members “would and did kidnap, assault, batter and stab members and associates of the Enterprise who did not abide by Enterprise rules.”

A Florida man that prosecutors said is a member of Unforgiven is among a handful of the more than 500 people charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to have pleaded guilty. Michael Curzio, who once served time for attempted murder, was sentenced to six months for a misdemeanor charge related to the Capitol attack and was due to be released from jail on Wednesday.