Local News

Do you know your rights as a tenant?

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Jennifer Waugh speaks with Mary DeVries of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid in 2019.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most common complaints the I-TEAM receives involves tenants upset with their landlord about maintenance problems that are not being corrected. In many cases, we learn that tenants are often not following the correct legal steps to hold their landlord accountable.

So we want to ask: do you know your rights as a tenant? 

What can you do if your a/c is not working? Has your landlord dragged his feet to fix maintenance problems in your apartment? Do you have pests or mold?  

RELATED | Rubio calls owner of Eastside complexes ‘slumlord,’ says conditions are ‘life-threatening’ | I-TEAM: Know your rights as a renter

Join us tomorrow at 7:40 a.m. on The Morning Show for our interview with a lawyer with legal aid who specializes in Florida tenant rights. She’ll walk you through what your landlord is required to do under the law and how to hold him responsible if he doesn’t do it.

Click here to visit Jacksonville Area Legal Aid’s website.

RELATED | Sen. Rubio wants more HUD checks following I-TEAM reports on Hilltop Village

