JSO searching for man after his dog found swimming with leash still attached

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Matthew Sharpe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wants your help in looking for a missing man.

Police said witnesses saw 33-year-old Matthew Sharpe walking his dog along San Jose Boulevard near the Julington Creek Marina between noon and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

A short time later, Sharpe’s dog was found swimming in the water with the leash still attached.

Due to the unusual circumstances, police are trying to find him, to make sure he’s safe.

He’s 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he may be, call JSO at 630-0500.