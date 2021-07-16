Jacksonville councilman Gaffney announces bid for Florida Senate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville councilman Reggie Gaffney on Thursday announced his 2022 candidacy for Florida State Senate.

Gaffney, a Jacksonville native and two-term council member, is running for Florida Senate District 6. The seat is currently held by fellow Democrat Audrey Gibson who will reach her term limit next year.

“I’ve been dedicated to serving others for as long as I can remember. Whether it is working to help those with mental wellness issues at the non-profit I founded, serving as District 7 city council member in Jacksonville, raising my two children as a single parent, or caring for my mother diagnosed with dementia, I believe in service to others,” Gaffney said in a news release.

If elected, Gaffney said he will focus on issues like food insecurity, social inequality and injustice.

Prior to his election to public office in 2015, Reggie Gaffney served as Chairman of the Board of the Jacksonville Port Authority.

He was also behind a push to shut down hot spots of criminal activity in Jacksonville, like the Gold Rush Motel. That eventually led to the creation of Jacksonville’s first Nuisance Abatement Board.

Gaffney is part of a prominent Jacksonville family with a knack for politics.

Brothers Johnny and Don Gaffney also served on the city council and Don was in the Florida Legislature.