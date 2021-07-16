JSO investigating Northside ‘ambush attacks’ on women, attempted sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A recent attempted sexual battery on a woman in her Northside home is part of a larger investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after a series of early morning ambush-style attacks on women were reported in the same area.

JSO said a man recently entered a home through an unsecured window in the Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard area of Jacksonville’s Northside and attempted to sexually batter a woman before running away.

The victim was not able to get a good look at the suspect.

JSO said there have also been attacks on multiple women in and around the 11000 block Biscayne Boulevard in the Highlands neighborhood. As a result, JSO said it has increased patrols in the area and detectives from the Special Assault Unit are investigating.

During these incidents, JSO said a young man reportedly concealed himself in dark areas around structures and bushes. He then reportedly approached women walking alone and forcefully grabbed them, but the women were able to fight him off before he ran away, JSO said. No significant injuries or further criminal acts were reported as a result of these incidents, JSO said.

It’s not clear if all the incidents are related, but JSO said it is sharing information to ensure the public is aware of the concern and to remind the community to always be aware of their surroundings.

“When possible, residents should consider utilizing exterior lighting to minimize dimly lit areas and avoid distractions such as cell phones while traveling to and from the area. Additionally, it is recommended residents ensure their doors are locked and windows are secured,” JSO wrote in a media release.

JSO asks that anyone having information about the crimes, or anything seen as suspicious in the area contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.