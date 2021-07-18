New guided-missile destroyer makes first Mayport homecoming

MAYPORT, Fla. – The USS Donald Cook docked Sunday morning at Naval Station Mayport, getting a warm welcome from the base it will now call home.

The guided-missile destroyer spent the last seven days in Spain performing joint missions with ships from our European allies.

“We operated everywhere from above the Arctic Circle north of Norway all the way down to the coast of Africa,” said Commanding Officer Matthew Curnen. “The ship actually went into the Red Sea a few times and been in the Black Sea. Pretty much any body of water around Europe or Africa.”

Curnen and more than 340 sailors built relationships with NATO and other European ships.

“A lot of it is showing our presence to allies and partners in the region like going to the Black Sea, showing that we can operate there safely and defend US interest abroad,” Curnen said.

“More than 340 sailors spend different amounts of time in Spain over the last seven years,” he said.

That work is done for now and time for these sailors to enjoy being home.

Petty officer second class Timothy Ireland coming home after two years. He was a part of the coveted Arctic Circle ceremony, also know as the “bluenose” ceremony, in 2019. That was the only time the ship went north of the Arctic Circle. pic.twitter.com/TKlaUyKwIc — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) July 18, 2021

It was a heartwarming greeting for Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ireland and his family.

“I haven’t seen my family in two years and I know people haven’t seen there’s a longer but it’s a great feeling,” Ireland said.

“It was worth the six-hour wait at the airport and sleeping in the car,” said Magen O’Malley. She is Ireland’s sister who traveled from Buffalo, New York, to welcome her brother home.

Ireland’s time overseas was highlighted by the “Bluenose Ceremony” in 2019 -- a Navy tradition when sailors go north of the Arctic Circle. It was the ship’s only time journeying that far north.

“It was probably one of the most fun things I’ve done in the Navy,” said Ireland. “Being subjected to the cold and all of the trials and tribulations. It was really fun.”

To symbolize the journey, even the ship has a blue nose.

USS Donald Cook Bluenose Ceremony in October 2019. (US Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Damon Grosvenor)

But the consensus is all the sailors are glad to be back home to see the people they love.

Curnen said while the USS Donald Cook will be in Mayport, it will go through a lot of training, maintaining readiness, and will operate with other ships from Mayport.

“Just to make sure we maintain our edge,” Curnen said.

There is one more ship that will be joining the USS Donald Cook at its new homeport. The USS Winston S. Churchill will arrive Monday morning from Norfolk, Virginia.