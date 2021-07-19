Police: Convicted felon with gun evades capture after aggravated assault in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police in Jacksonville said they are looking for 59-year-old James David Child White after he shot at two people Sunday night.

White was arguing with the two adults before he fired a gun at either one of both of them near Bulls Bay Highway and Hendewees Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When police arrived, they had SWAT surround a home where they suspected White was, but after a search, police learned he was not.

A JSO spokesperson said White is a convicted felon and is now wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect’s whereabouts can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

