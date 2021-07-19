Some Jacksonville homes still awaiting storm debris removal following TS Elsa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Jacksonville during Tropical Storm Elsa, some homeowners are still waiting for piles of debris they collected to be removed following the heavy wind and rain.

The tornado spun for about six minutes and produced winds of up to 110 mph as it moved north for nearly 4 miles, according to the National Weather Service. Along the way, the 150-yard-wide twister snapped trees, flung fences and caused damage to homes along Old Kings Road South, Powers Avenue and beyond.

On Monday, some of the debris was still in front of homes in the San Jose neighborhood, waiting to be collected along Habana Avenue as well as Mendoza and Argentine drives. Some of the residents told News4Jax they’ve attempted to report the issue to the city, but hadn’t heard back.

Homeowners await storm debris removal following tornado. (News4Jax.com)

A statement from a city spokesperson (in full at end of article) reads in part: “The companies we contract with have expressed difficulty with being properly staffed, and tell us that is leading to delayed pickups. In addition, we are now seeing a large increase in residential waste which is causing trucks to fill up faster.”

The spokesperson added that city employees with commercial driver licenses have been asked to work overtime in an attempt to alleviate the issue and that some employees in the solid waste division are working seven days a week to fill the gap.

To report a problem, the city recommends residents use the MyJax app or go to myjax.custhelp.com. They can also call 904-630-CITY, but may experience wait times.

Here’s the full statement from the city: