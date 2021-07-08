Destructive Jacksonville tornado was 115 yards wide, had wind speeds of 100+ mph

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, just north of Goodbys Creek in Jacksonville’s Brierwood neighborhood, an EF-1 tornado touched down.

Over the next six minutes, the storm produced wind speeds of up to 110 mph as it moved north nearly 4 miles through San Jose, across Interstate 95 and into Arlington, according to a report released Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

Along the way, the 150-yard-wide twister snapped trees, flung fences and caused damage to homes along Old Kings Road South, Powers Avenue and beyond.

The tornado, a result of passing Tropical Storm Elsa, reached peak intensity and width as it crossed Philips Highway and moved along Bowdendale Avenue. Significant damage was reported to several industrial buildings in that area, NWS said.

Cannons on Richard Street, a family business near Philips and I-95, had its aluminum roof ripped off and left in a twisted heap.

The tornado then crossed Interstate 95 near the Bowden Road interchange, with large tree branches snapped and more roof damage noted along Spring Park Road, according to NWS.

The tornado weakened as it hit University Christian School and then just northeast of Englewood High School, where tree branches were snapped along Daryl Road.

The destructive storm finally dissipated in Arlington at 4:51 p.m.

People living in the area impacted were left to pick up the pieces on Thursday.

At the Pinebrook Apartments on Powers Avenue, the American Red Cross was called in Wednesday to help tenants who suffered damages. The tornado caused a tree to rip apart and collapse onto several apartments.