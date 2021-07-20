Mayor pitches budget priorities for Jacksonville to City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry will lay out his priorities for the next year and said the River City is in a prime position for tremendous growth.

Curry presents his $1.4 billion budget proposal to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday morning.

He said Jacksonville is on the rise.

Finishing up remarks and finalizing details with the team for Tuesday's budget presentation. Because of sound fiscal practices, pension reform, #JobsForJax and more, Jacksonville is in a prime position for tremendous growth. #ILoveJax #1City1Jax pic.twitter.com/SxD6DbOIaH — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 18, 2021

On social media he writes, “Because of sound fiscal practices, pension reform, JobsForJax and more, Jacksonville is in a prime position for tremendous growth.”

When the mayor presents his budget, he’s expected to propose pay raises for about 8,000 city employees. He also wants to direct $430 million toward neighborhood construction projects that would include moving the fairgrounds from the sports complex to the Westside.

While we are working on final touches, investing in neighborhood infrastructure is a priority in my budget. In the 1st year of our 5-year CIP we're proposing $50M for septic tank phaseouts, $24M for roadway resurfacing, and $50M for quality of life enhancements at parks. pic.twitter.com/R4SOU18Hjp — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 19, 2021

Curry said investing in neighborhood infrastructure is a priority in his budget. In the first year of his five-year Capital Improvement Plan, he’s proposing $50 million for septic tank phaseouts, $24 million for roadway resurfacing, and $50 million for quality of life enhancements at parks.

Ad

While the local gas tax increase was already approved, the budget is not expected to include any property tax rates or city fees.

In addition to the mayor’s priorities, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is requesting $514 million, $30 million more than this year. Sheriff Mike Williams says the increase is for corrections and patrol divisions.

JFRD’S proposed budget is $313 million, up 12% from this year. Fire Chief Keith Powers said his department is looking at building three new fire stations and needs to staff those fire stations.

The budget presentations will happen in council chambers at 9 a.m.