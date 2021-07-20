Partly Cloudy icon
Mayor pitches budget priorities for Jacksonville to City Council

Brittany Muller, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Politics
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry will lay out his priorities for the next year and said the River City is in a prime position for tremendous growth.

Curry presents his $1.4 billion budget proposal to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday morning.

He said Jacksonville is on the rise. 

On social media he writes, “Because of sound fiscal practices, pension reform, JobsForJax and more, Jacksonville is in a prime position for tremendous growth.”

When the mayor presents his budget, he’s expected to propose pay raises for about 8,000 city employees. He also wants to direct $430 million toward neighborhood construction projects that would include moving the fairgrounds from the sports complex to the Westside.

Curry said investing in neighborhood infrastructure is a priority in his budget. In the first year of his five-year Capital Improvement Plan, he’s proposing $50 million for septic tank phaseouts, $24 million for roadway resurfacing, and $50 million for quality of life enhancements at parks.

While the local gas tax increase was already approved, the budget is not expected to include any property tax rates or city fees.

In addition to the mayor’s priorities, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is requesting $514 million, $30 million more than this year. Sheriff Mike Williams says the increase is for corrections and patrol divisions.

JFRD’S proposed budget is $313 million, up 12% from this year. Fire Chief Keith Powers said his department is looking at building three new fire stations and needs to staff those fire stations.

The budget presentations will happen in council chambers at 9 a.m.

