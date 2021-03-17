Mayor Curry to announce plans for ‘Jobs for Jax’ program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will announce plans for the “Jobs for Jax” program, according to a news release from the City of Jacksonville.

The program is in partnership with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority. The news release said the program will address transportation and infrastructure needs secured by the existing local option gas tax.

“This solution would fund nearly $1 billion in projects to improve roadways, fix drainage issues, create jobs and more,” the news release states.

The mayor will speak at 10 a.m., and News4Jax will be there. Curry will be joined by JTA CEO Nat Ford, as well as members of the Jacksonville City Council.