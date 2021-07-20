Teddy bear, roses lie at scene of deadly Edgewood Avenue crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a woman was killed and her daughter was injured in a crash, a teddy bear and roses lied at the scene Tuesday on Edgewood Avenue.

Witnesses told Jacksonville police Friday morning the car that struck the mother and daughter’s car appeared to have been racing another vehicle.

Nikita Cook, the woman’s daughter, identified her mother as Pamela Stone. She said her sister was also in the car and should be discharged Wednesday. (Look for an interview with Cook tonight on The 10 O’Clock News.)

The Sheriff’s Office said their car was struck by a Dodge Charger, which rolled over a car in a nearby strip mall before ending up in bushes lining the roadway. Police said the other vehicle that was racing, possibly a Charger or Dodge Challenger, left the scene. The driver and passenger of the Charger were taken to a hospital.