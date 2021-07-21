Drownings are up in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Child drownings are on track to reach a ten-year high in the state of Florida. It remains the leading cause of death for small children in the state.

Most drownings this month have been in the Tampa Bay area.

Five children have died there in just two weeks, the most recent happened over the weekend at a birthday party.

As we’ve been reporting, we’ve had quite a few here in Duval County. One of the most recent happened at a retention pond where a little girl died just last month.

The push always is to save lives.

A child nearly drowned in Mandarin last week. Thankfully, that child’s life was saved after being rescued and resuscitated just at the right time. But sadly, too many of these incidents end in tragedy.

The department of children and families reports so far this year, 63 children have drowned, which’s on track to meet the record set in 2018, which was 88.

Jacksonville has seen several fatal drownings in just the last couple of months. The most recent drowning death in Duval county happened just over a month ago. This was after a little girl was pulled from a retention pond in her neighbor’s yard. A few weeks earlier, a boy, around the same age was found dead in another retention pond. In May, News4jax spoke with Safe Kids Northeast Florida, which stressed the many misconceptions about a child drowning.

One of the main misconceptions is that parents hear their children struggling or splashing. The reality is drowning is a silent killer.

Another misconception is that if an adult is nearby at the time, drowning cannot happen. In many drowning cases, a gathering where several adults are just feet away is taking place.

With so much going on, adults may unintentionally become distracted and not realize it until it’s too late.

Sake Kids Northeast Florida always reminds parents to keep an eye on their children at all times, anytime water is involved.

It also recommends a designated water watcher at gatherings where children are swimming.