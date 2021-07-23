Man arrested in June murder of pregnant St. Johns County woman

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old St. Augustine man was arrested Thursday evening and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman on June 16.

Evins Harris is accused in the shooting death of Shaina Armstrong, a mother of two children and pregnant with another child.

The shooting happened as Armstrong and her fiancé were driving away from a convenience store near the intersection of Christopher and Herbert Streets after buying some lottery tickets. Deputies said that Armstrong was found shot in her crashed vehicle near the store and she was taken to Flagler Hospital, where she died.

Her fiancé told deputies that someone came to the couple’s house earlier in the day and warned him to “watch his back -- Evins was going to get him.”

The arrest warrant notes that Harris’ statements when he was interviewed were inconsistent and GPS location data from his cellphone showed he was in the area of the shooting even though he told deputies he was home at the time. Deputies said surveillance video from businesses in the area showed Harris’ vehicle driving past Armstrong’s car at the time of the shooting, then speeding away.

According to the warrant, a witness directed deputies to where the 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a large-capacity magazine believed used in the murder was buried in Flagler Estates.

Relatives told News4Jax at the time they believed the fiancé was the intended target and that the attack was not random.