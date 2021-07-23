The Morning Show carries on the torch from River City Live’s Not So-lympics

Mel and Bruce race in the Not So-Lympics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – To celebrate the official start of the Olympic Games, we wanted to get in the competitive spirit and try out some less conventional games on The Morning Show.

These are events you won’t see in Tokyo.

You might have seen our friends Mark, Eden and Rance trying their hands in some Not So-lympics throughout the week on River City Live.

Going for gold (or really, just good enough), we’re testing our accuracy and ingenuity in the Paper Airplane Toss, stretching our brain cells in Mental Gymnastics, and getting into a good rhythm with a Hula Hoop Marathon.

We will also have team events, including Tug of War. This one is unique -- because while it’s not an Olympic event today -- it was from Paris 1900 to Antwerp in 1920.

We’ll see who takes home the Golden Medallion (Not-quite gold medal).