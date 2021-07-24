CEO of UF Health Jacksonville dies in accident in South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dr. Leon Haley Jr., the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville, died Saturday, the hospital said in a news release.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of UF Health Jacksonville CEO Leon L. Haley Jr. Dr. Haley was a strong, inspirational leader and beloved son, father, friend and colleague. We ask that you keep his family in your prayers tonight and in the coming days,” the release said. “We do not have specific details of his passing at this time. We ask that you respect the privacy of Dr. Haley’s family, friends and colleagues at UF Health.”

According to an internal UF Health email obtained by News4Jax, Haley died after an accident Saturday in South Florida.

“As we work through the shock and sadness of this news, it’s important we show one another compassion and patience, as each of us grieves in our own way and in our own time. Programs are available throughout our system if you need to speak with someone,” the email read.

Haley has been one of the faces in the fight against COVID-19 for local hospitals.

In mid-December, he stepped up to become the first person in Jacksonville to receive the Pfizer vaccine when it became available, setting an example for his staff and the rest of the city.

“This is a humbling moment,” Haley said at the time. “This is just the beginning of a long battle.”

More than seven months later, after what seemed like a lull, that battle shifted into gear again as the delta variant took hold and hospitals again began to be filled with coronavirus patients -- many of them unvaccinated.

Haley recently said COVID-19 patient visits increased 1,000% since mid-June, and he voiced concerns to News4Jax that vaccination rates among hospital staff are 50% or less.

Dr. Chad Neilsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, said his colleague will be deeply missed, especially now.

Dr. Haley was a wonderful leader, and a friend. His absence will be deeply felt, especially right now as our hospital is struggling through a Covid surge. https://t.co/PaUVuNIXzu — Chad Neilsen (@MajEbola) July 24, 2021

Haley, who served as the dean of the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, became the first Black CEO of UF Health Jacksonville in January 2018. He was also vice president of health affairs of the University of Florida.

According to a report from the Florida Times-Union, Haley was a Pittsburgh native who earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He served as executive associated dean of the Emory School of Medicine and deputy senior vice president of medical affairs at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta before coming to Jacksonville.