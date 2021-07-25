Jacksonville police looking for missing 18-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old man.

Just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of Blanding Blvd and Townsend Road in reference to a missing person. Police said Nathan Lamar Garmany was reported missing by family members after walking away from a family gathering.

He is reported to be diagnosed with autism, police said.

Garmany is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair. He was reportedly wearing a black and white zebra pattern shirt, purple shorts and no shoes.

If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.