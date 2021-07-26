Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Section of I-295 South will be reduced to one lane overnight

Alex Rodriguez, Associate Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Traffic
Lane closures happening overnight on I-295 South
Lane closures happening overnight on I-295 South (Florida Department of Transportation)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I-295 South will be narrowed down to one lane from Gate Parkway to Baymeadows Road until 5 a.m. Monday, according to an email News4Jax received from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The lane closure is part of planned construction in the area, according to a tweet by Florida 511.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email