Section of I-295 South will be reduced to one lane overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I-295 South will be narrowed down to one lane from Gate Parkway to Baymeadows Road until 5 a.m. Monday, according to an email News4Jax received from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The lane closure is part of planned construction in the area, according to a tweet by Florida 511.
New: Planned construction in Duval County on I-295 E South, at Baymeadows Rd. 2 Right lanes blocked. Last updated at 09:11 PM. #fl511 https://t.co/cxD740X953— FL511 Northeast (@fl511_northeast) July 26, 2021