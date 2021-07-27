Clay County seeing rise in emergency medical service requests

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County is seeing an increase in requests for emergency medical services, Clay County Fire Rescue said Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Fire Rescue said that during the last week, the county has seen a higher call volume than at any point during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have utilized our normal mutual aid resources to manage the run volume and are working with our hospital partners to manage the patient surge,” the post reads, in part.

The post comes after Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted Monday evening that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is helping Clay County Fire Rescue with emergency runs.

“Under mutual aid agreements, our Jax Fire and Rescue is now helping Clay County w emergency runs. Covid related staffing & call volumes there mean we need to help our neighbors. We r all in this together. Please do your part - if ur not already, get vaccinated,” the tweet reads.