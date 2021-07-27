Duval County Health Department offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to go to the Department of Health - Duval County’s Central Health Plaza on Tuesday to get one for free.

This comes as health officials and city leaders are pushing for more people to get the shot as cases continue to surge statewide.

Hospitals in the Jacksonville area are reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and say a majority of those showing up in ERs are unvaccinated.

If you need or want to get the vaccine, you can go to the Central Health Plaza on West 6th Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for a walk-in appointment.

If you can’t go then, the Duval County Health Department will also be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at the Central Health Plaza through the end of the week.

They are offering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson &Johnson vaccines, and you can receive a $10 food voucher.

This is one of several options to get the vaccine. There is also a free vaccine clinic happening Tuesday at Pearl Plaza Health Services starting at 8 a.m.