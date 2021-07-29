Man dies in crash while fleeing police in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Lake City man died as he was fleeing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on US Highway 90 Wednesday night, a Florida Highway Patrol crash report shows.

The report says the 40-year-old was driving a sedan on the highway near NW Eadie Street when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle, flipping several times.

He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was rushed to Lake City Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old Lake City man, was injured, but was not taken to the hospital, according to FHP. The crash report shows the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.