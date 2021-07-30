WJXT’s Freddie Rhodes honored at Jacksonville’s Ken Knight Awards

Freddie Rhodes is celebrating his 50th anniversary at Channel 4!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A longtime member of the Channel 4 family was honored Thursday night at the second annual Ken Knight Awards in Jacksonville.

Freddie Rhodes is a studio manager here at News4Jax. You might recall, January marked his 50th year at WJXT!

To put that into perspective, Freddie started at Channel 4 when a gallon of gas was just 40 cents and Disney World opened in Orlando.

Legendary for his baritone voice, Freddie is also a 53-year broadcast radio veteran. He’s the program director for Gospel station WCGL Victory AM 1360 in Jacksonville.

Freddie was one of several people recognized at the awards gala, which honors Black journalists, reporters, anchors and other members of the media.

The gala is named after Ken Knight, who initiated a training program to prepare other African Americans for careers in broadcasting. Knight is the first African American to host a TV show in the city.