200+ Duval County students, faculty tested positive for COVID-19 during summer programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County students and staff taking part in summer activities were not spared the scourge of COVID-19, as more than 200 tested positive between June 3 and July 28, according to data provided by Duval County Public Schools (DCPS).

DCPS reported a total of 209 positive cases among students and staff to the Florida Department of Health in that timeframe, though the numbers do not differentiate between students and staff.

The district also disclosed through a public records request, the number of students that were quarantined between June 14 and July 23 because of a COVID-19 exposure was 193 and the number of employees quarantined in that timeframe was 36.

Meanwhile, a public records request showed the most recent number of positive students and staff within the St. Johns County School District’s summer activities as of July 28:

Positive staff: 55

Positive students: 19

Quarantined staff: 26

Quarantined students: 115

While schools in Duval County are set to welcome students on Aug. 10, and those in St. Johns County are set to return Aug. 16, many parents and staff told News4Jax they’re concerned about the relaxed COVID-19 safety protocols as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread and overwhelm hospitals.

Ad

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday, attempting to block school districts from adopting any face mask requirement.

DCPS leadership imposed a 30-day mask mandate for faculty, staff and all other adults in school facilities for 30 days starting Monday.