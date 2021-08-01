Partly Cloudy icon
Starting Monday, Duval County Public Schools employees required to wear masks for 30 days

Brie Isom, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All Duval County Public Schools employees, district vendors and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings in the district’s schools and facilities for a period of 30 days, starting Monday, according to an email Friday from Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

Following the 30-day period, masks will be optional for district and school-based employees, the email states.

Greene noted in the email that DCPS was prepared to require the same for all of its students before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announced that he was barring school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume.

“The governor announced today that he will be issuing an executive order to prevent school districts from mandating mask requirements for students. Had it not been for this announcement, this 30-day mandate would be applied to all PreK-12 students as well and would extend for elementary students when indoors until such time as vaccinations are readily available and families can elect to have their student vaccinated,” Greene wrote.

The superintendent said the district will continue to strongly encourage students to wear masks.

During the 30 days, DCPS will partner with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible students and employees at secondary school sites, Greene’s email states.

Here is the full email:

