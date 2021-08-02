Man with life-threatening gunshot wound left at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how and where a man came to be critically injured in a shooting that occurred sometime before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the man was dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person who did not wait for the police to show up.

The man was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was in life-threatening condition.

Police had not been able to speak with the victim at the time reporters were briefed around 5:50 Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please call 904-630-0500, jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The shooting makes for the third in Jacksonville since Sunday morning. Out of those, 6 people were injured, including a teenage boy, and one person died.