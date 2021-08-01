5 people shot in 2 Jacksonville shooting scenes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate shootings overnight in Jacksonville left five people shot, one of which has died.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a shooting at James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville. Officers said a teenage boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were later notified of a man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound that also stemmed from this incident.

While securing the scene it was discovered that City Hall was struck by gunfire but there were no injuries discovered inside.

Another shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. outside a nightclub at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Patton Road, just north of Beach Boulevard. Three people were shot, one of which died. Two individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened outside the gentlemen’s club as it was closing and a man was seen running away. The motive is unknown.

Ad

No suspect was identified or in custody after either shooting.

If you have any information on either of these incidents contact Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.