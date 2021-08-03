Dean named at UF College of Medicine-Jacksonville after death of Dr. Leon Haley Jr.

File photo - The University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville is the largest of the three UF colleges -- Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy -- on the approximately 110-acre UF Health Jacksonville campus.

Linda R. Edwards will serve as dean of the UF College of Medicine-Jacksonville for a one-year term, and the university will launch a national search to replace Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr., according to a UF Health news release.

Haley, who was dean of the UF College of Medicine-Jacksonville and chief executive officer of UF Health Jacksonville, died in a watercraft accident July 24 in Palm Beach County.

Edwards is the first woman to head UF College Medicine-Jacksonville since the college expanded into Northeast Florida in 1985. Edwards has been at UF Health Jacksonville since 1981.

“This has been an extremely difficult and challenging time,” said David R. Nelson, senior vice president for health affairs at the University of Florida and president of UF Health. “The loss of Dr. Haley has deeply impacted all of us. But in knowing Dr. Haley and his commitment to the future of UF Health, we are taking steps to ensure his vision of excellence continues in the work we do moving forward.”