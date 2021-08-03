Police looking for Jacksonville woman believed to be in danger

HAC – Police with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are seeking the community’s help to find missing 58-year-old Audrey Daughtery.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office said Daughtery was last seen around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a medical facility near Beach Boulevard and University Boulevard. JSO said the medical facility didn’t report her missing until 12:45 this morning.

Officers have heightened concern for safety because Daughtery has chronic medical issues, requiring constant oxygen and medical care. No description of the clothing she may be wearing was provided.

Anyone with information on where Daughtery may be, is asked to contact the Jacksonville sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500 or 911.