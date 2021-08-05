119 COVID patients have died in Baptist Health hospitals in last 45 days, CEO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Thursday, Baptist Health had 569 patients that are positive with COVID-19 admitted in its facilities, according to the hospital’s CEO, Michael Mayo.

“We have seen a monumental increase over the last four to six weeks in our patient population,” Mayo told News4Jax.

Since June 21, Mayo said, Baptist has seen 119 patient deaths in its facilities due to COVID-19.

“In fact today, I’m very sad to share that we lost an adolescent in our children’s hospital, 16 years of age, to COVID,” Mayo said. “Very devastating for our staff and for the situation.”

According to the CEO, the teenager had no underlying conditions and was not vaccinated. Mayo said the teen’s parents are also at Jacksonville-area hospitals receiving treatment.

Mayo said the increase in the patient population at Baptist’s health facilities are of patients at a “young age.” He said they’re averaging below age 51 and that a staggering 98% of those patients admitted with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

“(Our) concern right now is for our community to be aware of the fact that getting vaccinated is one of your best protections to help you deal with avoiding this virus, or if you do get the virus and you will be able to withstand it much better,” Mayo said.

At Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Mayo said, there were 11 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

“This is up almost five times what we’ve seen in the past,” he said. “These children are picking this up, in many cases, from their parents.”

Dr. Sunil Joshi, a Jacksonville immunologist who retweeted a News4Jax story that reported the 16-year-old’s death, wrote:

“Just absolutely sad for everyone involved. We have to get past the inaccurate and overplayed assertion that COVID is insignificant in children. That is simply not true, in particular with the delta variant.”

Mayo said Baptist Health is continuing its push to get more people vaccinated in the Jacksonville community, including its own employees, as the city remains a COVID hotspot.

“The problem is that if you look at the percentage of patients that have been diagnosed and compare to the overall population and multiply that across the state of Florida, it seems very small, but in the pockets of where this virus is taking hold in such a strong way, such as in Northeast Florida, it is very serious, and we need to treat it as such,” he said.

A key concern of Baptist Health, Mayo said, is having enough hospital beds to provide patient care and ensuring there are enough staff members to help. He said some elective surgeries have been postponed in order to shift team members from surgery centers to another location.

“We even have launched the campaign with all staff, asking for extra helping hands. This is for anyone, clinical or not, and volunteer two, four, six hours of their time after their normal shift to go and help out, passing trays, and passing out linens, assisting with people having difficulties in the waiting room,” Mayo said. “And our team members have all responded to that in a very strong way and so we’re helping each other through this crisis.”