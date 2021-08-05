JSO looking for man who may have information about Riverside murder

Photo of man who JSO says may have information about a Riverside murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A $9,000 reward is being offered for information in the killing of a Riverside woman who was an active-duty U.S. Coast Guard member, and now it appears that Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators may have a lead.

JSO released an image Thursday of a man it believes may have information about the investigation. JSO said the man is not considered a suspect in the murder, but investigators are attempting to identify him to speak to him about the case. JSO said he tends to hang around the Riverside area, JSO said.

Neighbors confirmed to News4Jax this week that the woman who died in the shooting was 27-year-old Caroline Schollaert, who friends said was assigned to the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON), which is a specialized unit of the Coast Guard that handles drug interdictions.

The suspect in the murder was captured on area surveillance video prior to the shooting.

#JSO seeks murder suspect from the 2700 block of Myra Street. Enhanced rewards available for information leading to an arrest!! For more, go to: https://t.co/eV4QtayGKR pic.twitter.com/0e04WRilCx — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 3, 2021

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said 911 dispatchers received a call from Schollaert on Tuesday as she was trying to confront a car burglar outside her Myra Street home. During the confrontation, while she was still on the phone with the dispatcher, the burglar fired a single gunshot and then ran off, police said. When first responders arrived around 5:40 a.m., they found the woman lying unconscious in her driveway. She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries, police said.

An enhanced reward is being offered for information in the murder. Along with a $4,000 reward from First Coast Crime Stoppers, the F.O.P. Foundation is also offering an additional $5,000.

#JSO seeks information on pictured subject and vehicle along with its driver. Investigators believe they may have information into a murder that occurred yesterday in the 2700 block of Myra Street. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS for enhanced reward. pic.twitter.com/sydiGaJueM — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 4, 2021

Anyone who has any information in regard to the identity of the suspect involved or information on the man in the photograph, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $9,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.