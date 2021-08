JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 47-year-old Jacksonville man was killed Wednesday evening in a crash on I-295, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on I-295 near Merrill Road when it went off the roadway and onto the left shoulder. The SUV went back onto the roadway and overturned.

The SUV was the only vehicle involved and the driver died from his injuries, FHP said. The man was not identified.