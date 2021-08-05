Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe expected to throw out first pitch at Jumbo Shrimp Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’ve got to be kitten me.

Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s game on Thursday. He will be attending the Aug. 5 game with his wife, Lauren.

Thursday is also Thirsty Thursday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The office of John M. Phillips shared the news on Wednesday. The office represents Joe Maldonado Passage (aka Joe Exotic) from Tiger King.

Hey @JaxShrimp, isn’t tomorrow Thirsty Thursday? Can we make it a #TigerKing Thirsty Thursday? I know a guy who might be in town and can throw a mean strike in a leather jacket. (Jeff Lowe). #freejoe #joeexotic #tigerking pic.twitter.com/ljjSGmy9xH — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) August 4, 2021

So if you’re a fan of Tiger King, put your paws up on Thursday and cheer him on!