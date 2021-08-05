Mostly Cloudy icon
Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe expected to throw out first pitch at Jumbo Shrimp Game

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’ve got to be kitten me.

Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s game on Thursday. He will be attending the Aug. 5 game with his wife, Lauren.

Thursday is also Thirsty Thursday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The office of John M. Phillips shared the news on Wednesday. The office represents Joe Maldonado Passage (aka Joe Exotic) from Tiger King.

So if you’re a fan of Tiger King, put your paws up on Thursday and cheer him on!

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

