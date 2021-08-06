3 area-restaurants quick to cleanup their act after failing inspections

JACKSONVILLE and PALATKA, Fla. – Three restaurants are back open after they were shut down last week by health inspectors.

That include Belfield LLC in Jacksonville. On its Facebook page, the restaurant describes itself as offering authentic Jamaican-jerk cuisine.

While the food may be authentic, inspectors say its license was not. It was shut down for unlicensed activity on July 27

However, two days later, Belfield filed the paperwork with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations and was allowed to reopen.

Inspectors also shut down Blu Diner on Norwood Avenue in Jacksonville. It racked up 18 violations during an inspection on July 27.

Most violations were basic or intermediate, but inspectors could not ignore the 54 rodent droppings they say they found throughout the building.

It was closed and reopened the next morning, but a follow-up inspection is til

A follow-up inspection is required. We’ve reached out to the business for an update.

In Palatka, a popular food truck, Mr. Jaybee’s Wings N Things, was shut down for unlicensed activity and for not having running water on July 30.

The closure was ordered around 4:14. Around 45 minutes later, the truck fixed the issues and was approved to reopen by 5 p.m.

News4Jax reached out to the owners or managers of the businesses mentioned, but have not hear back. We will update this story if we do.

All restaurant reports are provided by the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. You can search your favorite restaurants and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal.