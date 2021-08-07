Back to school events throughout the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students here in northeast Florida are gearing up to head back to school. This is the final weekend before many schools open up their classrooms for the new school year. And several organizations are stepping up to make sure kids have what they need.

There’s a long list of back-to-school events planned in the area this weekend.

Saturday morning in Fernandina Beach, Family Support Services of North Florida and the Marauders are joining forces for a shopping spree event at Staples.

‘Tee is Up for School’ will help 105 foster families get ready for the school year. Each child will get $100 to spend on school supplies. This event runs from 8:30 this morning until 11:30.

And later, Agape Family Health on Dunn Ave is hosting a Back-to-School bash. It’s happening from noon until 5 o’clock tonight. There will be a bookbag drive, students can get their sports physicals done and those eligible can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ad

This is the final weekend to take advantage of the back-to-school tax-free holiday. You can find a list of supplies and more events on our website.