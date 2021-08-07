Edward Waters University students move in Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s first historically black college set new milestones this summer. Edward Waters College became Edward Waters University back in June.

And Saturday, another milestone is on the horizon.

The newest Edward Waters University students are moving into their on-campus housing. This will be the first group to arrive on campus with the school’s “university” status.

The school is home to nearly one thousand full-time students. New student orientation and registration will then start Monday and lasts through Friday.

Returning students will be able to come back to campus on Thursday and Friday. Their registration and orientations will be on those days as well.

And the first day of classes for the university is next Monday, August 16th.

Because of the school’s new accreditation, EWU will offer its first master’s degree program this semester. It will be an online MBA program.

The university also has its Bachelor’s level accreditation renewed for another four years.

Another big move planned for Edward Waters University this fall is the opening of a new stadium. Sports teams are moving into Division 2 competition in the NCAA. They will have to go through a three-year provision program first.