Monument to veterans vandalized in Green Cove Springs

A Killed in Action monument was vandalized in Green Cove Springs.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A monument dedicated to U.S. service members who were killed in action was vandalized in Spring Park in Green Cove Springs, and the police department had a message for those responsible: “Turn yourself in today. We will find you.”

The Green Cove Springs Police Department posted photos of the vandalism to social media Saturday morning. Police believe the vandalism happened overnight.

After the damage, the only thing holding the monument together is a piece of rebar.

Janis Blevins lives in Green Cove Springs and visits the park often. She said she was crushed by the vandalism to the “Killed in Action” monument along the waterfront.

“My husband is a veteran, and I have lots of family members that served in different wars -- my father. It’s just sad, really sad,” Blevins said.

Vietnam veteran Samuel Thompson became emotional speaking about the damaged monument.

“It makes me want to cry. Veterans cannot live in peace and that’s a crying shame,” Thompson said.

Brian Coleman served 32 years. He said he noticed the vandalism Saturday morning, calling it “a personal attack.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Green Cove Springs Police Department.