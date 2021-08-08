Jaguars fans can attend Sunday morning’s scrimmage at TIAA Bank Field

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jags fans can watch the team in action today and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That can happen during the team’s scrimmage today. Those interested need to register to get the vaccine.

Any fan here for the scrimmage 12 years older is eligible to get the shot today.

They can set up an appointment any time between 9 Sunday morning and noon at TIAA Bank Field.

Florida Blue nurses and Walgreens pharmacists will be administering the vaccines and answering any questions people may have.