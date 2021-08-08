Pedestrian seriously hurt in Palm Coast hit-and-run crash, troopers say

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said it happened about 10:45 p.m. at Old Kings Road and Blairsville Drive.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of a black vehicle did not stop at a stop sign and collided with a pedestrian. Troopers said the driver took off in an unknown direction.

The pedestrian, a 37-year-old Palm Coast man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, troopers said.

The investigation continues.