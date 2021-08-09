Partly Cloudy icon
Family of late UF Health Jacksonville CEO receives letter from White House

Staff, News4Jax

Dr. Leon Haley Jr. and family.
Dr. Leon Haley Jr. and family. (Lisa Huff)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The late Doctor Leon Haley was honored by President Joe Biden, according to a statement by Haley’s son, Grant.

Grant Haley wrote on Twitter,

“Dad you really changed this world. The family just got a letter from The White House and the President. Hard to fathom but I know you’re smiling down telling me ‘I told you I was that guy.’ Indeed sir you were and always will be.”

Doctor Haley was the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. He died in a WaveRunner accident in Palm Beach County. Haley was also well-known for becoming the first to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in Jacksonville.

