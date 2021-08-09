Family of late UF Health Jacksonville CEO receives letter from White House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The late Doctor Leon Haley was honored by President Joe Biden, according to a statement by Haley’s son, Grant.

Grant Haley wrote on Twitter,

“Dad you really changed this world. The family just got a letter from The White House and the President. Hard to fathom but I know you’re smiling down telling me ‘I told you I was that guy.’ Indeed sir you were and always will be.”

Doctor Haley was the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. He died in a WaveRunner accident in Palm Beach County. Haley was also well-known for becoming the first to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in Jacksonville.