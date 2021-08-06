UF Health Jacksonville holds memorial service for Dr. Leon Haley Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health Jacksonville held a memorial service on Friday for their late CEO Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr.

Haley, who was the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville and dean of the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 24.

Haley, 56, was regarded as a strong, inspirational leader and beloved son, father, friend and colleague.

During the memorial, health leaders shared stories of what it was like working side-by-side with Haley.

“Your sudden departure has left many sad, shocked, and confused,” Tiara Cohen, RN at UF Health Jacksonville said. “Your vision for the organization was so amazing and I enjoyed the leadership meetings knowing the great direction we were going heading in.”

Dr. David Nelson, the President of UF Health, said Doctor Haley was a “servant leader” who built bridges and went out of his way to help anyone who needed it.

“I am truly a better person knowing Leon and will make the daily promise to live myself Haley Strong when no one’s looking,” Nelson said. “I will miss you.”

Other coworkers and friends described Haley as optimistic, upbeat and fun. Haley was a leader in the fight against the coronavirus in Jacksonville. He was the first person in Jacksonville to get the vaccine shot, to show how easy and safe it was.

On Sunday, Impact Church is hosting a back-to-school vaccine drive in honor of Haley. You can get your vaccine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone can stop by the Arlington Expressway location. No appointment is necessary. It is also in conjunction with the open enrollment for Impact Christian Academy for the fall semester.

A website paying tribute to Haley has been setup by UF Health for those who would like to read more or donate in his memory.